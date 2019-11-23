GALLIPOLIS — Joseph Ferrell Caldwell, 86, of Gallipolis passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on April 10, 1933, in Gallia County, Joe was the son of the late Calvin and Florence Hayner Caldwell. Joe was married to Frances Marie Caldwell, who preceded him in death on September 4, 2012. He was a union carpenter with Local #650 of Pomeroy, and a U.S. Army veteran. Joe enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and the Cincinnati Reds.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Elise "Lisa" (Wade) Carroll of Gallipolis, Connie Caldwell of Thomasville, North Carolina, Sandie Plemmons of Lexington, North Carolina, Cheryl Ferguson of London, and Joy Cooke of Walkertown, North Carolina; sons, Edward (Donna) Eurell of Pomeroy, Robbie (Linda) Page of Manning, South Carolina, and Grant (Darla) Page of Winston Salem, North Carolina; 22 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; sisters, Irene Martin and Brenda (Arnold) Jackson; and brothers, Frank (Wilma) Caldwell and Charles (Ruby) Caldwell.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Joe was preceded in death by his sons, Timothy Page and Thomas Page; 12 siblings; and former wife, Carolyn Caldwell.

The funeral service for Joe will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Thom Mollohan and Pastor Ralph Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Rife Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the funeral home.

There will be military rites given at the cemetery by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Myers, Aaron Carroll, Ricky Rodriguez, Chris Fraley, Justin Ferguson, and Nathan Eurell. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Carroll ad Russell Blamble.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.