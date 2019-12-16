LETART — Joseph Allen Capehart, 79, of Letart, passed away December 15, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness.

He was born May 26, 1940, in Letart, a son of the late Joseph A. and Clara Marie (Rollins) Capehart.

He was a retired construction roofer and enjoyed reading and farming. He attended the Guiding Start Advent Christian Church, Letart.

Survivors include his brother, Okey W. Capehart and his wife Linda of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Betty Lou Moore of Patriot, Ohio; step-daughters, Lisa (Gary) Sloan Jr., Virginia (John) Drummond, Brenda (James) Stevens, Debra Johnson and Elizabeth (Shane) Russell; 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 32 great-great-grandchildren.

Service will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Guiding Star Advent Christian Church, Letart, with Pastor Delton Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Letart-Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com