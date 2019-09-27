POINT PLEASANT — Josephine Virginia Fowler Kearns, 95, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1923, in Maggie, a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland "Cleve" Fowler and Evalena (Fisher) Fowler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Wyatt Kearns; sisters, Margaret Rosenberger, Elizabeth "Libby" Wooten and Harriet VanMatre; brothers, Richard S. Fowler and Jackson H. Fowler; and two infant brothers.

Jo was a member of the Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, class of 1942. During her working career, Jo was employed by local banks, worked in payroll for Kroger in Charleston and returned to Point Pleasant to work at the Mason County Courthouse in records. She ultimately retired from West Virginia Mallable Iron Company.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary and Rodney Cunningham of Point Pleasant; son and daughter-in-law, James Wyatt "Jim" and Lanie Kearns of Pickerington, Ohio; four granddaughters, Erin (Evan) Nave of Vincennes, Ind., Emily Kearns of Naples, Fla., Ellen (Luke) Tanner of Big Island, Va., and Elaine Kearns of High Point, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Elyana Nave, Eden Nave, and Ezekiel "Zeke" Nave; sister-in-law, Donna Fowler of Mason; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Rev. Carroll McCauley officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation to special caregiver, Connie Hoffman, and the wonderful and caring Hospice staff, especially Keith and Kelly for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care shown to their mother during her illness.

