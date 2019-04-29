LETART — Josephine Marjorie (Gibbs) Robinson, 91, of Letart, passed away April 28, 2019, in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant.

She was born January 4, 1928, in Letart, a daughter of the late Dwight and Laura (Fry) Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Denver Robinson of 50 years; brother Dallas (Louise) Gibbs and infant brother Bernard Gibbs; sister Mary Irene (Tobey) Myers and niece Janice and her husband Robert Hendrick.

Josephine was employed by the West Virginia Department of Employment Security with 41 years in the Charleston Central Office. She was a member of the Old Town Board Baptist Church.

Survivors include her nephew Denver Gibbs and his wife Sharon of Letart; niece Sandra Long of Letart; four great nephews Rex and Jacki Hendrick, Dwain and Aimee Hendrick, Timothy and Brenda Long, Rodney and Lori Long; four great nieces Stephanie and Jeff DeWees, Annette and Chris Keller, Lisa and Tony Venoy, Donna Long, Jared and Jessica Davis, Bethany and Caleb Davis and several great-great nephews and nieces; a special nephew Curt Robinson and several nephews and nieces of Charleston.

Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastors Joe Hammack and Brian Ross officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Connie Hoffman, Jeff Likens, Traci Kirker, Brenda Lee and Alice Jordan for their love, care and compassion toward Josephine over the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the cemetery fund of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Rt. 2., Letart, W.V. 25253.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, is honored to serve the Gibbs/Robinson family.