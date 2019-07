POINT PLEASANT — Josephine "Jo" Stapleton, 94, of Point Pleasant, died at home on July 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service.

