GALLIPOLIS — Joyce L. Robie, 77, Gallipolis, formerly of Bidwell, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at her home.

Private funeral services will be conducted for the family Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Bidwell. Friends and family called at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, Monday, 5-8 p.m.