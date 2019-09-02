POINT PLEASANT — Joyce Lynn Terry, 69, of Point Pleasant, passed away at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, on August 30, 2019. She was born April 16, 1960 in Mason County, a daughter to the late Amodee G. Elliott and Elenore Luckeydooo Elliott. She was a clerk and homemaker.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Ann Durst and Janice Young; and brothers, Chester Robert Elliott, William A Elliott, and John M. (Mickey) Elliott.

She is survived by a son, Jabus Terry (Amanda Bryant) of Evans; daughter, Vickey Clendenen of Point Pleasant; and grandchildren, Hayle Clendenen, and Tessa Trimble

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, at 1 p.m. with Pastor William Hudson officiating. Burial will be in the Graham Cemetery, New Haven. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.