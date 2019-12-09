POINT PLEASANT — Juanita Jo Shamblen, age 81, of Point Pleasant, left this world on angel wings to be with Jesus, on Dec. 6, 2019. She was born May, 23, 1938, to the late Dewell and Helen Jones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Grimm and second husband, Robert Shamblen; brother, James Jones; and sister, Joy Martin.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ralph and Debbie Grimm, of Bidwell, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Roger Robinson, of Heath, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher Grimm, of Gallipolis, Ohio, Brian and Shannon Robinson, of Franklin, Tenn., Benjamin Van Knapp, of Bidwell, Leah Ritchie, of Huntington, and Kelly Knapp, of Chillicothe, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Juanita was a member of the First Church of God, in Point Pleasant. She loved to cook and share meals with others. The family wishes to thank Sandi Morgan and Tammy Brown for their help during her illness.

Juanita's life will be remembered at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Patterson and Rev. Tim Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Henderson Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Juanita's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.