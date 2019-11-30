GALLIPOLIS — Juanita Cochran Fellure Tackett, 94, of Gallipolis, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Dorothy Juanita Cochran was born on January 25, 1925 in Patriot, daughter of the late C.C. and Ethie Jane Donohue Cochran. Juanita was active member of the Patriot United Methodist Church and a 1943 graduate of Cadmus High School. She was also a member of the Gold Star Wives of America.

Juanita was widowed twice; her first husband Lawrence I. Fellure was killed in action on November 28, 1942 in Germany, during World War II. On April 2, 1961 she married a widower, Melburn C. Tackett and he preceded her in death on January 11, 1992. She was also preceded in death by a stepson Charles M. Tackett; six sisters, Helen Davis, Marie Hawkins Sheets, Ruth Burnette, Mildred "Betty" Davis, Darlene Warren Wright, and Hope Burnett; two brothers, Charles "Chod" Cochran and Raymond E. Cochran.

Juanita is survived by a stepson Lawrence V. (Peggy) Tackett of Gallipolis, a sister Doris Jean Beck of Gallipolis; her name sake grandniece Dorothy Lu (Keith) Duncan; Niece raised in her home for awhile Helen Marie Warren Taylor; and niece Jane Ann Miller and her husband Lewis who had the responsibility of her care; and many other nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Juanita will be noon, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Patriot United Methodist Church with Jane Ann Miller officiating; her burial will follow in the Patriot Church Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service. Pallbearers will be Lewis R. Miller, Gary Fallon, Keith Duncan, Adam Kucia, Justin Fallon, and Charles Powell; Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Fallon, Rick Schuldt, Clyde Davis, and Richard Thomas.

