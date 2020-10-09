POINT PLEASANT — Juanita "Faye" (Granny) VanSickle, 76, of Point Pleasant went into the arms of her savior on October 1, 2020.

Granny was born January 27, 1944 to the late Earnest and Mary Meadows.

She was a member of House of Praise and Worship of Point Pleasant.

Granny was a jack of all trades working various jobs in caretaking and nursing, but her favorite job was cooking at a truck-stop restaurant feeding various drivers from all over.

She was a creative whiz - doing original paintings that she sold to pay her way through nursing classes. She made quilts, loved to draw and sketch, made jewelry and wood carvings and several other creative and crafty hobbies.

Granny loved to fish and was the first to take most of the kids fishing.

Granny made sure everyone who walked through her door was fed and knew they were loved.

She always had a joke to crack but knew when someone needed a little tough love. She was not afraid to speak her mind and taught her, granddaughters and their daughters how to be strong, independent women who can take care of themselves.

She was one-of-a-kind and the world is a little dimmer without her smile. She left behind a legacy through her babies that will last forever.

Granny spent the last month of her life with her granddaughters, Jessica and Brittany, sharing milkshakes, having 3 a.m. gossip sessions and giving them final life lessons.

Granny is proceeded in death by her husband William Hayes; sister, Francis Sadler and brother, Edward Meadows.

She is survived by one son, Timothy (Becky) Hayes; daughters, Edna Harter; Sherry Thompson; Doris Dowler.

Granny had 10 grandsons, two granddaughters, 19 great-grandchildren and was expecting her first great-grandchild in November.

Her greatest joy was loving on her children, the ones in the family and the ones she adopted.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Frazier's Bottom on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Rob Ely officiating.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are recommended.