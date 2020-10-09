1/1
Juanita "Faye" (Granny) VanSickle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT — Juanita "Faye" (Granny) VanSickle, 76, of Point Pleasant went into the arms of her savior on October 1, 2020.

Granny was born January 27, 1944 to the late Earnest and Mary Meadows.

She was a member of House of Praise and Worship of Point Pleasant.

Granny was a jack of all trades working various jobs in caretaking and nursing, but her favorite job was cooking at a truck-stop restaurant feeding various drivers from all over.

She was a creative whiz - doing original paintings that she sold to pay her way through nursing classes. She made quilts, loved to draw and sketch, made jewelry and wood carvings and several other creative and crafty hobbies.

Granny loved to fish and was the first to take most of the kids fishing.

Granny made sure everyone who walked through her door was fed and knew they were loved.

She always had a joke to crack but knew when someone needed a little tough love. She was not afraid to speak her mind and taught her, granddaughters and their daughters how to be strong, independent women who can take care of themselves.

She was one-of-a-kind and the world is a little dimmer without her smile. She left behind a legacy through her babies that will last forever.

Granny spent the last month of her life with her granddaughters, Jessica and Brittany, sharing milkshakes, having 3 a.m. gossip sessions and giving them final life lessons.

Granny is proceeded in death by her husband William Hayes; sister, Francis Sadler and brother, Edward Meadows.

She is survived by one son, Timothy (Becky) Hayes; daughters, Edna Harter; Sherry Thompson; Doris Dowler.

Granny had 10 grandsons, two granddaughters, 19 great-grandchildren and was expecting her first great-grandchild in November.

Her greatest joy was loving on her children, the ones in the family and the ones she adopted.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Frazier's Bottom on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Rob Ely officiating.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are recommended.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved