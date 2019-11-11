POINT PLEASANT — Judith Ann Stone, 75, of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington.

She was born September 18, 1944, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late Frank G. Stone and Frances V. (Crump) Stone.

Judith was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1962 and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Benson; and two brothers, Franklin Stone and Charles Stone.

She is survived by three daughters, Stephanie (Craig) Hill of Point Pleasant, Debra L. (John) Locke of Vine Grove, Ky. and Heather D. (Bill Moore) Kerwood of Louisville, Ky.; a son, Nick Esquivel of Gallipolis, Ohio; and one brother, Larry G. (Marsha Carner) Stone of Seattle, Wash. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Nicole Ramey of Point Pleasant, James Ramey of Sarasota, Fla., Robert Ramey of Houma, La., Brittany Morgan of Lillington, N.C., Katie Locke of Vine Grove, Kevin Jackson II of Gallipolis and Jordan Jackson of Point Pleasant; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Kevin Jackson II officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com