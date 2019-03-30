BIDWELL — Judy A. Burdell, age 72, of Bidwell, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center. Born Aug. 19, 1946, in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Francis Homer and Lelia Mae Gilkison Johnson. She was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene, where she was the organist for 50 years. She also was in the choir and taught Sunday school.

Judy was a 1964 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and a 1968 graduate of Rio Grande College, graduating with a degree in education. While in college, Judy sang in the college choir and developed a passion for music. In the fall of 1967, she started her teaching career in the elementary school in Baltimore, Ohio. In 1968, she returned home and taught first grade at Addaville Elementary, where she stayed for several years, later she moved to Bidwell/Porter Elementary from where she retired in 1997. Judy served on the alumni board of Rio Grande College, serving two terms as President. She was a member of the Gallia County Teachers Association, the Ohio Education Association, the National Education Association, the Gallia County Retired Teachers Association and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (an International organization for women in education)

She was married on June 19, 1971, to Lawrence Burdell and began her life as a farm wife. In addition to her husband, Lawrence, she is survived by four children, Jill (Todd) Breyfogle of Jackson, David (Teri) Burdell of Bidwell, Brad Burdell of Lancaster, Cal. and Harold (Robin) Burdell of Gallia County; 10 grandchildren, Jacob and Alex Breyfogle, Dustin, Evan and Lilly Burdell, Tina, Tylina and Austin Burdell, Kyle and Annie Burdell, along with three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday April 2, 2019, at the First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Eugene Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Music Department at the First Church of the Nazarene 1110 1st. Ave. Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 in Judy's memory.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com.