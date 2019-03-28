LETART — Judy A. Young, 76, of Letart, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 27, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Judy attended Salem Community Church in West Columbia. Judy was born on September 18, 1942, the daughter of Ralph Otto Miller Sr. and Virginia Patsy Riley Miller. Judy was a homemaker and loved all her children she had the privilege to work with in the volunteer work at New Haven Elementary School as part of the Foster Grandparent program.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Tammi Young of Letart, Lisa (Joe) Hysell of Hartford, and her grandchildren, Dakota James Young of Camp Conley, and Ciara Young (Brandon) of Elsmere, Ky.; sister, Esther "Sally" Bland of Letart; brothers, John P. Miller of West Columbia, Edward (Judy) Miller of West Columbia, Ralph (Sandy) Miller Jr. of Point Pleasant; several loved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends too many to count.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband, James P. Young, and their newborn baby, Virginia Dove Young. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Claudie "Peep" Fields, Mildred "Sissie" Compson, Eva Lou Yonker, brother, Jackie Miller.

At Judy's request there will be no viewing. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Zerkle Cemetery on Gibbstown Road, Letart, at noon, with Pastor Ralph Russell officiating. Burial will follow the service. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, is serving the family. Please visit dealfh.com to send online condolences to the family.