GALLIPOLIS — Julia A. Fife, 81, born in Point Pleasant and formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Pomeroy, Ohio.

The funeral service for Julia will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Woodall officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 5-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.