LETART — Julia Louwanna Willoughby, 79, of Letart, passed away on July 9, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 20, 1939 daughter of the late Edwin and Janet Edwards.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Matthew Clark; her son, Thomas Michael Willoughby Jr.; and grandchildren, Abigal and Jackson Clark and Jacob and Kate Willoughby; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Michael Willoughby Sr.; brother, Edwin Thomas Edwards; and sisters, Arla Estella Edwards and Bernice Rebecca Dudley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at noon at the Broad Run Church. Burial will follow at Broad Run Cemetery. Visiting hours for friends and family will be from 11 a.m.- noon at the church.

The family would like to thank Amanda, Debbie, Judy, Cindy, and Valarie for the special care given to Mrs. Willoughby.