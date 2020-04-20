BUFFALO — Julie Ann Spencer, 57, of Buffalo passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston. She was a member of the Pleasant View Church, Gallipolis Ferry.

Born March 28, 1963, she was the daughter of Carl Edmonds, and the late Patricia Faulkner Knudson. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Edmonds.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her former husband, Michael Spencer; her children, Jesse (Nicole) Kanniard of Buffalo, and Stephen (Shawna) Spencer of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Brayden, Brianna, Caleb, Whitney, Jewellanna, and Amiah; and a sister, Carla Huff of Apple Grove.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, with Pastor Ted Nance officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, is in charge arrangements.