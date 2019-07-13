POMEROY — June Alberta Sayre, 97, of Pomeroy, passed away at 5:20 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Overbrook Center, Middleport.

Born Jan. 31, 1922, in Minersville, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Elsie Zahl Forbes.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed racing standard bred horses with her husband, Brooks Sayre. She was a member of the Forest Run United Methodist Church. June was a graduate of the Cameron Beauty School in Columbus. June was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and even great great grandmother.

She married Brooks Sayre on July 4, 1942 in Racine and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2013.

June is survived by her daughter, Paula (Jack) Welker of Pomeroy; her son, Roger (Christine) Sayre of Pomeroy; grandchildren, Jena (Chris) Tenoglia, Don (Amy) Swatzel, Jackie (Jessica) Welker, Philip (Elizabeth) Swatzel, and Steven (Tara) Swatzel; great grandchildren, John (Mackenzee) Tenoglia, Jaycie B. Welker, Erin Swatzel, Dillon Swatzel, Leah Swatzel, Cory Swatzel, Shauna (Ryan) Chapman, Bryce Swatzel, Baily Swatzel, and Brodyn Swatzel; great great grandchildren, Vincent Christopher Tenoglia, Addisyn Ramsburg, and Brooks Daniel Chapman. Also surviving are two sisters, Margie Reuter of Pomeroy and Helen Jones of Belpre.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Forbes.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Officiating will be Pastors Ann Forbes and Diana Kinder. Interment will be in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m., Monday at the funeral home. A meal at the Hemlock Grove Christian Church near Pomeroy will follow the interment services.