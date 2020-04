Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Jurrie M. (Wolford) Reynolds, age 76, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Wednesday evening April 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Hospital. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday May 2, 2020 at Providence Cemetery with Roy Jones officiating. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, there will be no visitation. Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.



