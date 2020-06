GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Justin D. North, 36, Gallipolis, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Gallipolis.

Private family funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Aaron Young and interment will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. There are no calling hours.