POINT PLEASANT — Karen Elizabeth Luckeydoo, 78, of Point Pleasant, passed away Feb. 6, 2019, while at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

She was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Mason County, a daughter to the late Clyde R. Roush and the late Arlene Gaskins Roush.

She attended Bellmead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant and the United Methodist Church in Mason. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Arlene Roush; and brother, Ronald Roush.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Luckydoo Sr. of Point Pleasant; sons, Larry (Melissa) Luckydoo Jr. of Point Pleasant, and Philip (Sharon) Luckydoo of Bidwell, Ohio; grandchildren, Larry III, Kathleen, Benjamin, Chris, and Harrison.

Memorial services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at noon with Pastor James Kelly officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. - noon, prior to the service.