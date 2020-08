RACINE, Ohio — Kathryn Gertrude Hunt, age 100, of Racine, Ohio, died July 31, 2020, at her home.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Letart Falls Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Larry Fisher officiating. Burial will follow after the service in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the chapel from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Roush Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.