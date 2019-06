DELTONA, Fla. — On June 17, 2019, Kathy Marie (Taylor) Reed Yeisley, died at the age of 62, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services are to be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the First Church of God, SR 141, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial is to follow in the Athens Memory Gardens, Athens, Ohio. Friends and loved ones may call at the church Friday 6-8 p.m. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis is assisting the Yeisley Family.