Kenard Saunders

ASHVILLE — Kenard Everett Saunders, 78 of Ashville, Ohio, and formerly of Gallia County, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Winchester Place in Canal Winchester, Ohio as a result of Alzheimer's Disease.

Due to COVID-19, a private Graveside Service will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery, Winchester Rd. Ashville. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and Care of Family have been provided by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.