Kenard Saunders

ASHVILLE — Kenard Everett Saunders, 78 of Ashville, Ohio, and formerly of Gallia County, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Winchester Place in Canal Winchester, Ohio as a result of Alzheimer's Disease.
Due to COVID-19, a private Graveside Service will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery, Winchester Rd. Ashville. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and Care of Family have been provided by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.