POINT PLEASANT — Kenneth Ray Hall, 63, of Point Pleasant, was born in Huntington, on June 9, 1956. He enjoyed watching TV and movies, taking care of animals, spending time with family, travel, going to restaurants, collecting things, and helping around the house. He was a kind soul that was beloved by all that knew him. After surviving a brave battle with cancer, he died suddenly at home following a short illness on Feb. 23, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Lois (Boliek) Hall and a brother, William Michael Hall.

He is survived by his siblings: Sharon Hall of Point Pleasant, Richard (Sunny) Hall of Matthews, N.C., Janet (Patrick Buchanan) Cowan of Corsicana, Texas, and Daniel (KwiSuk) Hall of Charlotte, N.C., and his nephew and nieces. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Duane Little. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/walllace.