1/
Kenneth Livingston
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEON — Kenneth Leo Livingston, 81, of Leon, passed away on July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 24, 1939, a son to the late Leonard and Birdie Livingston. He was a 1957 graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #36 in Buffalo, Operating Engineers Local #132, and the Scottish Rites Group from Charleston. He worked construction and first spent 8 years working for Vic Green and an additional 34 years at Orders & Haynes Paving. Affectionately known as "Dad," "Pops," "Papaw," "Big Daddy," and "Tiny" he was a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. Saved by grace, he formed a relationship with God that was undeniable.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard Otmer; and sister, Wanda Burdette.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gladys Livingston of Leon; son, Kenneth Livingston Jr. (Dawn) of Leon; daughter, Dreama Lynn Livingston Claypool (Lee) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Elizabeth Dawn Damron (Daniel) of Hurricane, and Kenneth Leo Livingston III (Kaylee) of Hurricane; great grandchildren, Ella Grace Damron and Ryan Walker Damron, both of Hurricane; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside services will be held at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Pete Cobb officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Suncrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deal Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1401 Kanawha St
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved