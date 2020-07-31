LEON — Kenneth Leo Livingston, 81, of Leon, passed away on July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 24, 1939, a son to the late Leonard and Birdie Livingston. He was a 1957 graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #36 in Buffalo, Operating Engineers Local #132, and the Scottish Rites Group from Charleston. He worked construction and first spent 8 years working for Vic Green and an additional 34 years at Orders & Haynes Paving. Affectionately known as "Dad," "Pops," "Papaw," "Big Daddy," and "Tiny" he was a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. Saved by grace, he formed a relationship with God that was undeniable.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard Otmer; and sister, Wanda Burdette.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gladys Livingston of Leon; son, Kenneth Livingston Jr. (Dawn) of Leon; daughter, Dreama Lynn Livingston Claypool (Lee) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Elizabeth Dawn Damron (Daniel) of Hurricane, and Kenneth Leo Livingston III (Kaylee) of Hurricane; great grandchildren, Ella Grace Damron and Ryan Walker Damron, both of Hurricane; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside services will be held at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Pete Cobb officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.