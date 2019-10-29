GALLIPOLIS — Kermit Fisher, 92, of Gallipolis passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell.
The funeral service for Kermit will be held at noon on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Letart Falls Cemetery, Racine. Military honors will be given at the graveside by the Gallia County Funeral Detail. Friends may call prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m.-noon on Friday at the funeral home.