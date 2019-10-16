POINT PLEASANT — Kevin Eugene Camp, 63 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Kevin was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in Point Pleasant, to the late William D. and Norma J. Camp.

He was the oldest of four children. He is survived by one brother, William G. Camp; one sister, Lisa K. (Dewey) Beagle; and preceded in death by one brother, David L. Camp.

"Skip," as he was affectionately called by friends and loved ones, graduated from Wahama High School in 1975. He was a private in the United States Army National Guard and served in the United States Army Reserve from 1976 to 1982. He was a construction worker with the Labors Local in Huntington. He loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, spending time with family and was always wearing a smile on his face. He was a kind and gentle person as well as a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend.

Kevin leaves his siblings, Greg and Lisa to cherish his memory, along with four nephews, David, Kyle, Evan and Garrett; two nieces, Carrie and Haley; one great-nephew; four great-nieces; and cousins and friends.

Kevin's ashes will be put next to his father, mother and brother in the Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A private service will be held by his immediate family and close friends.