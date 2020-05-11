Kevin Large
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PROCTORVILLE — Kevin Bruce Large, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Friday, May 8, 2020 in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. with Minister Chris French officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved