LEON — Kinzel (Beckner) Banks, age 68, of Leon, passed away at her home on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

She was a homemaker and had retired from Pleasant Valley Home Health as an aide. She was born Nov. 22, 1950, in Pomeroy, Ohio, a daughter to the late David Joe Sr. and Opal (Hughes) Beckner. She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Joe Beckner Jr.

Kinzel is survived by her husband, Doug K. Banks; daughter, Lindsey Hope, of Henderson; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Qualvalious, and Kiah; and brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Freda Beckner.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home with Pastor and family friend Bob Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Leon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Kinzel's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.

