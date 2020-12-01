WEST COLUMBIA — Larry Dell Jividen, 74, of West Columbia, passed away November 30, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born June 8, 1946, in Robertsburg, Putnam County, a son of the late Guy R. and Ruth W. (Stover) Jividen.

Larry was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a 1965 graduate of Buffalo High School and furthered his education to receive his certificate as a heavy equipment operator. Larry retired as a Steelworker from the Felman Production Plant in New Haven with 43 years of service and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union local #5171, Hartford. He was also a lifetime member of the V.F.W Post 9926, Mason, and a member of the American Legion Post 140, New Haven. Larry enjoyed mowing grass, camping with his family on the riverbank and boating. He also loved chocolate, deserts and dearly loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 53 years, Brenda (Marr) Jividen; sons, Brian Jividen and Barry Jividen both of West Columbia; brother, Guy Lee Jividen and his wife Becky of Arizona; grandchildren, Sadie Jividen, Shana Jividen, Zachary Ryan Jividen, Tasha Meeks; great grandchildren, Myra, Kinzley, Nova and several nieces and nephews.

Service will be noon, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, with military rites provided by the V.F.W. Post 9926, Mason, American Legion Post, 140, New Haven and American Legion Post 0039, Pomeroy. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 also at the funeral home.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the order from the West Virginia Governor, all in attendance will be required to wear a mask/facial covering at all times while inside the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com