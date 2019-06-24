SOUTHSIDE — Larry Edward Stone, 75, of Southside, passed away, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home.

He was born May 15, 1944, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Charles "Half" Stone and Venida "Kate" (Schilling) Stone of New Haven. Larry was the oldest of four children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and muscle cars.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Edward Stone; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Stone.

Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen Sue (Martin) Stone; three children, Allen (Erica) Stone of Hamlin, Joyce Porter of Hamlin and Heather (Jason) Carnes of Barboursville; mother, Kate Stone; two sisters, Alice (Art) Thabet of North Carolina and Elaine (Willie) Ball of Letart; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until noon, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Following visitation, a family burial will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.

