FAIRBORN — Laura Brown Cozart, 97, Fairborn, Ohio (formerly of Vinton, Ohio) died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Wickshire Fairborn Senior Living Facility, Fairborn. Due to the COVID-10 Pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Rev. Heath Jenkins officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel.



