Laura Cozart
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIRBORN — Laura Brown Cozart, 97, Fairborn (formerly of Vinton) passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Wickshire Fairborn Senior Living Facility, Fairborn. Born Laura Hazel Welker December 2, 1922 in Vinton, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey "Chad" and Grace (Piper) Welker. A 1941 Vinton High School Graduate, she retired as a bookkeeper from Community Action Partnership of Cheshire. Her memberships include Riverside Senior Citizens and Spinning Road Baptist Church, Riverside; Order of Eastern Star #375, Vinton, where she was a 60 year plus member as well as Past Matron. She was also a former member of the Vinton Baptist Church, Vinton. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children: Walter Jr. (Susan) Brown, Springfield; Judy Ann (Peter) Shuler, Durham, Connecticut and Rita Grace (Charles) Pilkington, Fairborn; six grandchildren: Timothy, Holly and Gregory Shuler; Jason and Chad Brown and Laurita Ann Bocklage; step-grandson, Charles Pilkington III as well as seven great-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild: Alexandra, Levi, Celena and Noah Brown; Isabella and Rebecca Shuler; Victoria Bocklage and Stevie Jean Pilkington. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by husbands Walter L. Brown and Edwin S. "Bill" Cozart and sister, Margaret Esther Metcalf. Due to the COVID-10 Pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Rev. Heath Jenkins officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, who is honored to serve the Brown-Cozart Family. Online registry is available via www.mccoymoore.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Vinton Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
(330) 262-7771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved