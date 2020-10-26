Laura Gaskins

Laura Jane (Wolfe) Gaskins passed away peacefully in her sleep at Holzer Assisted Living on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with her sister by her side.

She was born June 9, 1931 in Elmwood in rural Mason County to the late Beulah Griffith Wolfe. Laura's husband of 57 years, Hugh D. Gaskins, Jr. preceded her death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her son, Steven R. Gaskins, Granddaughter, Kendra Gaskins, as well as sisters Betty Reinhart, Ruth Larson, Audrey "Jean" Siders, Janet Miller, Loretta Davis, and Mary Muncy. Laura is survived by her daughter, Martha (Randy) Justice of Bidwell, Ohio, and her son, Chuck (Dee Ann) Gaskins of Charlotte, N.C., as well as sisters Wilma Cottrell, and Linda Rowe, and grandchildren, Mike Swaim, Jenny Taylor, Camie Biars, Seth Gaskins, Haleigh Hedglin, a step granddaughter, Crystal Mayes, and 7 great grandchildren.

Laura grew up in rural Mason County, along with her eight sisters where they worked the tobacco fields. She graduated from Point Pleasant High School, and a few years later she met and married the love of her life in 1952. As a family, they along with their three children enjoyed family vacations, sports, church, pets, family gatherings. Laura worked for the City of Point Pleasant for many years, and was eventually elected as City Clerk where she continued in service to the local community. Upon leaving public work, she and one of her sisters purchased the local Bible Bookstore and renamed it Willa's Bible Book Store. They have since sold it, but it remains a staple in the Point Pleasant today.

In addition to her service to the community, and business owner, her life is most defined by her involvement and commitment to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her membership at Bellemead United Methodist Church, where she has been a faithful member for over 50 years – serving on various committees and involved in many programs and services over the years. She also served as a volunteer at Pleasant Valley Hospital for many years.

She received the most fulfillment in life in the relationships she and dad developed around their kitchen table as they opened up their home to family and friends over the years. They offered all who entered their home a cup of coffee, a snack, and most importantly a listening, non-judgmental ear. They prayed, they sang, they fellowshipped, they played cards, but most importantly, they influenced many with their words of encouragement. She was kind and compassionate to everyone she met.

Most important to her was her family. Each year, her sisters and extended family held a family reunion. She cherished each gathering and each family member — maintaining a close relationship to them all. When they were all together, their laughter and conversation filled the room. Her strongest desire for her family is for them to have a right relationship to their heavenly Father.

As she entered Holzer Assisted Living last year, she remained a vibrant and enthusiastic resident. They treated her like family. And again, her trademark compassion, humor, and quick wit made its impact on the residents and staff, where she again formed deep meaningful relationships in just a short period of time. In the past month, her health began to fail, but most days she maintained a positive mental attitude. Our family is grateful for the care and compassion she received.

A Memorial Service will be held at Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict social distancing will be enforced, as well as wearing masks. Friends may drop by Bellemead Church from noon-1 p.m. before the Memorial Service begins to offer condolences to the family. Weather permitting, the meet and greet will be held outside of the church, or socially distanced inside the building. The Memorial service will be available through Bellemead United Methodist Church Facebook live, and through Bellemead Parking Lot Worship (radio FM 90.1). A family graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery in Flatrock immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Bellemead United Methodist Church, 510 Burdette Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

The family is being served and arrangements are being coordinated through Crow-Hussell Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. https://www.crowhussellfh.com.