Laura Johnson

CHESTER, W.Va. — Laura E. (Van Matre) Johnson, 97, of Chester, W.Va. passed away peacefully Monday, March 4 at her daughter's home in Calcutta, Ohio where she resided for the past 18 months, her loving family at her side.

Born on April 28, 1921, in West Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Gower Van Matre McComb and Homer Van Matre.

Calling hours will be at the Arner Funeral Chapel in Chester on Wednesday, March 6 from 4-8 p.m. Services will be Thursday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with family friend Pastor Rick Dawson officiating. Interment will be at Shadow Lawn Memorial Gardens in Newell.
Funeral Home
Arner Funeral Chapel Inc
607 Carolina Ave
Chester, WV 26034
(304) 387-1288
Funeral Home Details
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
