GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Lawrence Leslie Anderson, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 while in St. Mary's Medical Center.

He was born June 27, 1943, in Meigs County, Ohio, a son to Lawrence and Violet Downey Anderson.

He was a meat cutter. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Ramsey Anderson; and second wife, Beulah Nibert Anderson.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Anderson of Gallipolis Ferry; daughter, Melissa (Jesse) Stacy of Point Pleasant; granddaughters, Carly Preece and Emily Stacy, both of Point Pleasant.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Rick Barcus officiating. Burial will follow in the Campaign Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.