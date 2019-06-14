LETART, W.Va. — Lawrence Junior Cunningham, 81, of Letart, W.Va. died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home, following a short illness.
The service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. with Pastor Huling Greene officiating. Burial with full military rites provided by American Legion Post #140, New Haven, W.Va. and the VFW Post #9926, Mason will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.