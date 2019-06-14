LETART — Lawrence Junior Cunningham, 81 years of age, of Letart, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home with his loving wife, daughters, brother, sister-in-law, and nephew by his side, following a short illness.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Cunningham; father, Lawrence Persinger Cunningham; mother, Loretta Bush; and a sister, Margaret Clark.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Linda Cunningham of Letart; daughters, Paula Cunningham (Matthew Rickard) of Clifton and Angel Cunningham of Letart; a brother, Harvey (Sarah Bush) of Letart; several grandchildren, Chasidy Conley, Jacob Goodnite, Katlin Clark, Ashley Wright, Katie Lee, Morgan Lee, Kimmie Hodges, Joshua Cunningham, Jessie Cunningham, Nathaniel Cunningham, Brandon Rickard, Courtney Rickard, and Natalie Rickard. He had several great grandchildren and a special nephew Harvey (Pumpkin) Bush and a special friend Mike Finnicum.

He was a United States Army Veteran with an honorable discharge on Dec. 24, 1964, a retired employee of Foote Mineral and a member of the American Legion Post #140, New Haven. He was a member of The Father's House Church in Hartford.

Everyone that knew Lawrence was well aware of what a special man he was. He was always smiling and had the biggest heart. He loved his family to no limits and loved the Lord and dedicated his life serving God. Lawrence lived life to its fullest and enjoyed cutting wood and working on his chainsaws.

He never met a stranger. Everyone he met turned into a friend. As a husband, father, he was one of a kind and was always there to protect his family.

"Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that flow.

I am the diamond glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn's rain.

When you awaken in the morning's

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there, I did not die."

The service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason with Pastor Huling Greene officiating. Burial with full military rites provided by American Legion Post #140, New Haven and the VFW Post #9926, Mason will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.