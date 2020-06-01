LONG BOTTOM — Lawrence (Larry) Hayman, 78, of Long Bottom, Ohio, died March 23, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, June 5, from noon - 1 p.m. with the funeral and graveside services to follow at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Graveside services will be held at Bald Knob Cemetery in Long Bottom. In honoring his wish, there will be a farewell party at Summerfields in Chester, Ohio, following graveside services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store