MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — Leota Alberta Moss Milstead, 83, of Middleport, Ohio and formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away, at 9:04 a.m on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, Pomeroy, Ohio. Born June 7, 1936 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Dallas Gilbert and and Ellen Louise Spencer Moss. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Lucille (James "Arnie") Gheen, of Middleport, a daughter-in-law, Edna Milstead, of Gallipolis, grandchildren, Shari (Zack) Pettit, Lisa (Justin) Lewis, Laura (Josh) Cleland, Jennifer Clark, and Andrew Milstead, great-grandchildren, Quin Pettit, Tristen Lewis, and Jayce and Jensen Cleland. Sister-in-law, Nellie Milstead, brothers-in-law, Bob and Carol Milstead, and Phillip and Ida Milstead, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Leiws R Milstead Sr., whom she married on May 23, 1959 and preceded her on November 3, 1998, a son, Lewis Reed Milstead, Jr., sisters, Lillian Bush and Mary Hussell, and brothers, Dallas Moss, Jr., Dorsel Moss, Marvin Moss, Spencer Moss, Raymond Moss, and George Moss.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Pastor Ron Branch will officiate and interment will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.