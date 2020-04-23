GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Leslie Roy Williams, 89, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, in Huntington.

He was born July 6, 1930, in Plus, West Virginia, a son of the late Bazzle Leroy Williams and Lura Ethel (Simpkins) Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Delbert Roy Williams; two grandsons, Jeremy Scott Williams and David Scott Williams; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Williams; sisters, Dorothy Wood, Sarah Lee Selbe and Alice Paxton; and brothers, Merrill Williams and twin brother Ray Williams.

Roy served his country honorably in the United States Army. He attended Concord Baptist Church in Henderson and retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 33 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Frances (Smith) Williams of Gallipolis Ferry; sons, Michael Williams of Gallipolis Ferry, Kenneth (Genia) Williams of Gallipolis Ferry and Daniel Williams of Wheelersburg, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Riffle, Tiffany Williams, Scott (Shaylene) Martin, Crissy Martin and Kendra Williams; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlene Northup of Vero Beach, Florida; brother, David Williams of Moores Hill, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service and burial will be Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, with Rev. Justin Moran officiating. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Cemetery Fund, c/o Kenneth Williams, 7315 Five Mile Road, Gallipolis Ferry, WV 25515.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

