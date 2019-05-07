Lester Bonecutter

POINT PLEASANT — Lester G. Bonecutter, 68, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington.

He was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Hogsett, a son of the late Owen and Wilma Duncan Bonecutter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Barbara Rainey, Melba Smith, Shirley Ann Bonecutter and Drema Bowman; and two brothers, Steve Bonecutter and William Bonecutter.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Bonecutter; two daughters, Shelly Edmonds and Angie (Scott) Linker; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Brady Bonecutter and Johnny Bonecutter; and a sister, Brenda Holley.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 7 to May 8, 2019
