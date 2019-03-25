PICKERINGTON — Lettie B. Morrow, age 78, of Pickerington, died March 19, 2019.
A Memorial Mass to be held on March 30, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Catholic Church in Pickerington. A Celebration of Life Reunion will also be held March 30, 2019 at Eagleview in Blacklick Woods Metro Park Golf Courses and Learning Centers (Golf Course entrance) 7309 E. Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 43068 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., with remembrance at noon. Caring Cremation® was handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster.