Lillian Rece

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado — Lillian Mae (Myers) Rece, 91, Grand Junction, Colorado (formerly of Vinton, Ohio) died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Due to Covid-19 Pandemic and CDC Recommendations Private Family visitation will be held. Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Pastor Mark Sarrett officiating. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, is honored to serve the Rece family.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.