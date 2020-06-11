Lillian Rece
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado — Lillian Mae (Myers) Rece, 91, Grand Junction, Colorado (formerly of Vinton, Ohio) died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Due to Covid-19 Pandemic and CDC Recommendations Private Family visitation will be held. Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Pastor Mark Sarrett officiating. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, is honored to serve the Rece family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
(330) 262-7771
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved