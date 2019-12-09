POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Linda "Frances" Gardner, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the home of her son, Richard Dale Gardner in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 18, 1929, to the late Morgan and Alma O'Neil of Leon, W.Va.

Frances attended Bear Wallow School in Leon and worked at Quality Manufacturing and Sylvania before marrying her husband, Richard F. Gardner while he was home on furlough from Korea on Nov. 24, 1951. She was a homemaker, and after her husband died Jan. 18, 1978, she often worked as a caretaker for many years.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Junior "Jack" O'Neil of Somerset, Ohio; and a sister, Minnie Huffman of Mason, W.Va.

She is survived by her son, Richard; and a brother, William O'Neil of Point Pleasant.

At her request, there will be no visitation and burial will be private at Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart.

Arrangements are under the care of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

