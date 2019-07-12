POINT PLEASANT – Linda M. Henry, 72, Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born Feb. 8, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Theodore R. and Rose Mary Stevens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Theodore (Teddy) R. Stevens, II; and sister, Cathy Stevens.

Linda was a 1964 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a 1965 graduate of Huntington School of Beauty. A member of the Sand Hill Church of Christ, she was also involved in both the girl and boy Scouts. She was retired from the Mason County Board of Education where she worked in the accounting office. In addition, she worked as an optical technician at Dr. Robert Terry's office and was also an employee of Holzer Clinic, where she worked as an optical technician and was a nursing aide.

Survivors include daughter, V. Michelle (Tom) Simpkins, Lexington, Ky.; son, Stephen S. (Janice) Henry of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Devin and Derek Henry, Kelsey and Kaitlyn Simpkins; special, lifelong friend, Leland (Sonny) Henry; sister, Patty (Larry) Pyles, Gallipolis Ferry; brother, Michael (Diane) Stevens, Louisville, Ky.; sister-in-law, Angie Stevens, San Leandro, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda's pride and joy were her four grandchildren. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling and spending time with many special friends. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 201 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant with Pastor Bob Hood officiating. Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m., prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holzer Heritage Foundation, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 45631.