POINT PLEASANT — Linda Mae Long, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born August 28, 1944, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late Hugh Francis Leach and Betty Jo (Robbins) Leach.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Lynn Long; one son, James Eugene Cottrill; one grandson, Chris Alan Cottrill; one sister, Nancy Love; and four brothers, Hugh Leach, Michael Leach, Jeff Leach and Rusty Leach.

She is survived by one daughter, Tana Lynn Hart of Leon; three sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Alan (Willa) Cottrill of Point Pleasant, Chad Travis (Traci) Long of Bidwell, Ohio, and Mark Wayne (Michelle) Long of North Pole, AK; nine grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

