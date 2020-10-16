1/1
Linda Mae Long
1944 - 2020
POINT PLEASANT — Linda Mae Long, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born August 28, 1944, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late Hugh Francis Leach and Betty Jo (Robbins) Leach.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Lynn Long; one son, James Eugene Cottrill; one grandson, Chris Alan Cottrill; one sister, Nancy Love; and four brothers, Hugh Leach, Michael Leach, Jeff Leach and Rusty Leach.

She is survived by one daughter, Tana Lynn Hart of Leon; three sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Alan (Willa) Cottrill of Point Pleasant, Chad Travis (Traci) Long of Bidwell, Ohio, and Mark Wayne (Michelle) Long of North Pole, AK; nine grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
