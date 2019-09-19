POINT PLEASANT — Linda F. Morris, 75, of Point Pleasant, passed away Sept. 17, 2019 while at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington.

She was born May 6, 1944, in Savannah, Ga., a daughter to the late James Morris and the late Hilda Zittrouer Morris.

She was retired. She attended the First Church of God and was a member of the Mason County Democratic Women.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Mervin "Bud" (Nadine) Rice Jr. of Arizona; daughters, Ellen (John) Ross of Point Pleasant, Elaine (Ronnie) Lively of Point Pleasant; sister, Beverly (Tony) Faircloth of Guyton, Ga.; grandchildren, Michael Ross, Amy Ross, Ronnie Lively Jr, Devyn Rice, Noelle Rice, Celine Rice, Haven Rice; great-grandchildren, Brycen and Caiden Ross; special friend, Joe Keathley of Point Pleasant; and good friend, Bonnie Fruth of Point Pleasant; several nieces and nephews, step-children and close friends that will miss her very much.

Services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mel Mock officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens also in Point Pleasant. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service.