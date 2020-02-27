POINT PLEASANT — Linda Sue Smith, 81 of Point Pleasant, left this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Born on December 30, 1938 in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Dana A. and Mazie Flowers Durst, whom proceed her in death, also proceeding in passing are beloved daughter Shana Swann Jeffers and husband Lenny Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are: son Christopher (Becky) Swann; grandchildren Jackie (Josh) Lyons, Anthony (Cara) Jeffers, Cody (Alicia) Swann, Jeremy (Joelle) Swann, Meagan (Kyle) Black; great-grandbabies: Seth, Shalyn & Helen Grace Lyons, Liam Jeffers, Lane & Zach Swann. Bonus kids: Julie Spires, Ronnie Smith and Carol Miller and their families. Brother Dana C. Durst., as well as a host of family and friends.

Linda loved her family and caring for them. Many memories were made on days spent with MawMaw Linda. She was a 1956 Graduate of Point Pleasant High School and member of the band. She enjoyed supporting her kids and grandkids in their sporting endeavors at her alma mater.

She attended Saint Mary's School of Nursing and began her career at The Point Clinic with Dr. Roy. She held several positions throughout the years, and retired from Holzer Clinic after 26 years of Service. Linda truly enjoyed her time spent with patients and coworkers.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and the staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital for their support.

A visitation and service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her memory to the Brandon Warner Memorial Scholarship at OVB, or the Mason County 4-H program.