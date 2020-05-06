Linda Smith
BIDWELL, Ohio — Linda Dawn Smith, 61, Bidwell, Ohio, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the Ohio State University James Cancer Center, Columbus, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and recommendation of the CDC Guidelines, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held noon, Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the Providence Cemetery, Bidwell, with Pastor Christian Scott officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home
420 First Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-0852
